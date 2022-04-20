Anderson’s double gives Liberty 3-2 walk-off win over Duke
Right fielder Aaron Anderson’s ninth-inning double gave the Liberty Flames a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Duke Blue Devils Tuesday evening at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
With the score tied 2-2, second baseman Nathan Keeter at second and one out, Anderson ripped an 0-2 pitch down the right field line and into the corner to plate Keeter for the 3-2 win.
Liberty first baseman Logan Mathieu’s fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth knotted the game at 2-2.
Liberty moves to 23-12 on the year. Duke drops to 16-21.