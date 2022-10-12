Amidst ongoing delivery delays, USPS plans to raise prices again

In response to word that the United States Postal Service plans to raise prices, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger relaunched her survey to collect Virginians’ experience of continuing delays.

Spanberger first launched the survey in August 2020, according to a press release, and has received 6,800 responses of concern about USPS delays.

The USPS board of governors signed a plan this week to increase the price of a stamp to 63 cents in 2023. The cost of a stamp has increased by 26 percent since 2019, according to the press release. In July, the prices for regular, First-Class mail increased by 6.5 percent and 8.5 percent for package services.

However, Virginians are being charged more for mail delivery and package services that continue to operate at unacceptable levels. In 2022, on-time delivery rates have improved, yet improvements may be attributed to a decrease in standards. Delivery service has slowed from two to three days to four to five days for up to 40 percent of First-Class Mail and packages.

Spanberger’s survey focuses on the continued delays in service.

“Regardless of the progress we have made in lowering delivery times, my office continues to hear from Virginians who are struggling to send and receive mail and packages in a timely manner — or at all,” Spanberger said in the press release. “I am frustrated by Postal Service leadership’s decision to keep raising prices without first fixing longstanding issues and making sure the dedicated men and women of the Postal Service have the support they need to carry out their jobs effectively. No one should have to pay more for a service that continues to operate under par. Whether waiting on lifesaving prescription medications, filling customer orders, or receiving letters from loved ones, Virginians should be able to count on the mail. The personal experiences of families, small business owners, seniors, and all residents of the Seventh District help me advocate on behalf of meaningful change for the people I represent. I hope that all Virginians who have concerns or feedback to share will take my brief survey.”

Virginians are encouraged to respond to Spanberger’s survey of questions about USPS.