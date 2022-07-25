Altria Theater: Celebrate Christmas in July with two new show announcements

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

altria theaterThe Altria Theater in Richmond announced two new shows coming this holiday season.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis returns to Richmond on November 30. The program celebrates 35 years since the group’s first Christmas album. The performance features multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting.

Tickets to the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas go on sale to the public on Friday, July 29.

Also at the Altria will be Magical Cirque Christmas on December 14.

The show will feature hostess Lucy Darling who will take you through an evening of dazzling performers and cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live.

Tickets to Magical Cirque Christmas go on sale July 29 at 10 a.m.

Altria Theater is located at 6 North Laurel Street in Richmond.

For more information, visit www.altriatheater.com


Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.