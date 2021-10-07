All speed ahead with Augusta County’s free Christmas

Christmas 2021 will see the return of the festive season in its full force. Augusta County will finally be treated to the full Christmas experience in a way not experienced last year. The American Shakespeare Center is closing down for fall but plans to open for a bonanza Christmas season. Citizens can be confident that Christmas really is happening, after the restrictions experienced in 2020 that prevented some family travel, and the county is ramping up to deliver some truly wonderful Christmas experiences.

The gift scene

The shopping scene in Staunton and beyond is surprisingly good in Augusta County given the relative quiet of the Valley. This is set to get even better just in time for the gift giving cycle, as new developments and retail openings across the county give the area a timely boost. Local news reports in particular the purchase of properties both in VA and across the state border into West Virginia. This is a great bit of news for shoppers looking for more variety, and will help to create a lot of options and interesting gifts for people to get out there and purchase for their families.

Christmas roast

Christmas is, of course, all about getting round the table and enjoying a huge meal with family members both immediate and extended. The general state of the economy and all of the bumps in the road the nation has faced have put question marks over the availability of the best food items in time for Christmas day. As U.S. News outlines, there aren’t any such worries in Virginia. Turkey hunting season is about to get into full swing, so families will have plenty of choice in the supermarkets. Even if they don’t, they have every opportunity to get out there and bag themselves a turkey, given the state’s excellent hunting track record and the accessibility of getting into the field.

Family events

Hunting is a great way to get out with family at Christmas, but there’s more than just that going on. Staunton is going to have its own parade again, according to WHSV; for savvy shoppers, Augusta County Library will be holding a ‘12 Scams of Christmas’ awareness event. Perhaps most curious is the Art For Gifts events running all the way through December. Hosted by the Staunton-Augusta Arts Center, this is a place where local artmakers and enthusiasts will be able to trade their wares. At a time when everyone is feeling the pinch of the contracting economy, this is a great way to help the community get off its feet and also to purchase some items that are very Augusta County-focused.

Christmas is on, and Augusta County is here for it. There’s so much going on that, if anything, you’ll have a hard time picking what to do. 2021 is looking to be perhaps one of the most meaningful and poignant Christmases on record – get involved.

Story by Megan Richmond