The best Christmas decorations for your family

Now that Christmas 2020 is in the books, you can get back to one of your all-time favorite ways to spend a little free time here and there. Planning for next year’s Christmas. Whether it is thinking of new and exciting recipes, consider what new friends and family members you want to invite, or how you have to change up and improve your home’s decorations, there are so many wonderful things to keep in mind.

And let’s be honest, after the craziness of 2020, there is no doubt that Christmas 2021 is going to be one for the ages! For that reason, there is never too early a time to think about what kind of new and beautiful Christmas celebrations you want to get for next year.

Without further delay, let’s get to some of the best Christmas decorations for your home.

Modern stockings

Of course, the classic stocking colors are green and white, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with going for a bit chicer of a look. Consider a pastel pink or red, or a softer green in order to recognize tradition while also standing out for your modern approach. This won’t only bring new excitement to the tradition of stuffing stockings, but will also make your home look great before and after Christmas.

Indoor wreaths

The classic wreath on the front door is a favorite of millions around the world, but why only limit it to an outdoor decoration? Consider putting a wreath in your kitchen or over your living room TV. Even better, you can use a decorative wreath as a centerpiece to your dinner table on Christmas Eve.

Faux fur

If you are looking for a new way to make your living room or dining room chairs feel just a bit more cozy and Christmas-y for this time of year, consider purchasing a number of faux fur chair coverings to hang over your favorite lounge chair or dining chair. These fur covers are super warm and soft and will really make you feel like you are dining in the North Pole!

A new runner

Give your dining table a festive and farmhouse feel by adding a burlap runner with some pine branches. Not only does this look great, but the burlap runner will help protect your dining table from any spills or wax from candles that you light to really set the Christmas mood.

Keep it golden

Nothing says Christmas eve like some gilded accents. Whether you are looking for gilded candles, ornaments, or little tree sculptures to place around your house, there is no way that you can go wrong when you bring some extra elegance and shine into your home.

Decorate the bannister

One final way to really set the mood is to decorate your stair banister leading from the main floor of your home. This is especially useful if your home’s foyer opens up to the main staircase. Consider hanging woven lights, wreaths and strings of pine to really set the holiday mood.

