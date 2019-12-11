Albemarle County Police leading two drug take back events
The Albemarle County Police Department, in partnership with Martha Jefferson Hospital and Wegmans, will be conducting a Prescription Drug Take Back campaign on Saturday, Dec. 14, at two locations from 9:30am until 2:30 pm.
The Prescription Drug Take Back initiative provides our community a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs.
Due to the popularity of this initiative, the Albemarle County Police Department conducts two Prescription Drug Take Back campaigns a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.
Locations
Martha Jefferson Hospital
500 Martha Jefferson Drive, Charlottesville
Wegmans
100 Wegmans Way, Charlottesville
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.