Albemarle County Police leading two drug take back events

Published Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, 12:00 am

The Albemarle County Police Department, in partnership with Martha Jefferson Hospital and Wegmans, will be conducting a Prescription Drug Take Back campaign on Saturday, Dec. 14, at two locations from 9:30am until 2:30 pm.

The Prescription Drug Take Back initiative provides our community a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs.

Due to the popularity of this initiative, the Albemarle County Police Department conducts two Prescription Drug Take Back campaigns a year, one in the spring and one in the fall.

Locations

Martha Jefferson Hospital

500 Martha Jefferson Drive, Charlottesville

Wegmans

100 Wegmans Way, Charlottesville

