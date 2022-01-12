Albemarle County Police lead search for missing Charlottesville man

Barry Murell Dixon Jr. was last seen around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, near Hydraulic Road in Charlottesville.

He was driving a dark gray 2021 Toyota RAV4 with Florida license plates EVTL85. He may be wearing a black jacket with the logo Champion across the chest area and black, white and white lime green KD14 basketball shoes.

He could possibly be in Charlottesville, Southside of Richmond, or the Farmville area.

If you have any information on Barry’s whereabouts, contact the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807.

