Albemarle County Police Department mourns loss of K-9, Sultan

Published Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, 3:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Albemarle Police Department announced Thursday the passing of K9 Sultan due to unforeseen medical concerns and terminal complications.

With his deteriorating health, the department, along with the medical advice from a veterinarian and canine specialist, believed it was best to retire K9 Sultan and have him put to rest prior to the continued worsening of his quality of life.

K9 Sultan was assigned to Officer Ryan Sheridan in 2017. Together, they have accomplished extraordinary things in their career to include: seven apprehensions, successful tracks of violent suspects, and one of the largest marijuana seizures in Albemarle County, grossing a total of over $300,000 in street value.

The Albemarle County Police Department commends both K9 Sultan and Officer Sheridan, for their work ethic, sacrifices, and upholding the core values of the organization.

Related



