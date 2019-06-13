Albemarle County Police Department arrests two in Internet crimes against children investigation

Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department have arrested two people over the past two days as part of an undercover online investigation targeting individuals who use the Internet to prey on and exploit children.

The following people were arrested during this operation:

24-year-old Isaiah Robinson of Barboursville, Virginia. Robinson has been charged in Albemarle County with 2 felony counts of 18.2-374.3 Solicitation of a Minor;

31-year-old Alan Averill of Charlottesville, Virginia. Averill has been charged in Albemarle County with 1 felony count of 18.2-374.3 Solicitation of a Minor.

Additional criminal charges are pending stemming from this operation.

The ACPD, which is part of the Southern Virginia (SOVA) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, would like to encourage parents to be proactive when it comes to Internet safety.

Here are a few tips:

Talk to your child about what they enjoy doing online.

Keep the computer in the family room or a high-traffic area in the home.

Spend time with your child on the computer. Have them show you what sites they like to visit.

Periodically check your computer’s browser history. Pay close attention to your child’s recently and/or frequently viewed sites.

