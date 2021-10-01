Albemarle County Police Chief Ron Lantz announces retirement

Albemarle County Police Chief Ron Lantz has announced his retirement, to be effective March 1, 2022, capping a career of more than 33 years in law enforcement in Virginia.

Lantz began his career in Albemarle County in 2012 as the deputy chief, and was promoted to chief in 2016. Under his leadership, ACPD implemented the Geographic Based Policing initiative, established a state-of-the-art cyber forensic lab, instituted a public safety pay plan, and, this winter, will launch a body worn camera program.

“Chief Lantz has been a tremendous asset to the Police Department and to all within the community by virtue of his leadership and through his commitment to applying the principles of community-based policing throughout Albemarle County,” said Doug Walker, Deputy County Executive. “His focus on constructive community partnerships, attracting and retaining well-trained and high-quality staff, and increasing departmental diversity will be lasting legacies of his tenure. The department is better and the County is better because of his service.”

Lantz has also served on regional and professional boards, including the Central Shenandoah Regional Academy Executive Board, the Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Emergency Communications Center Management Board, Virginia Professional Law Enforcement Standards Commission, Alcohol Safety Action Program Executive Board, and the Piedmont Region 8 Special Olympics Torch Run.

Albemarle County will begin the recruitment process for a successor in the coming weeks.

“I could not be prouder of the work the men and women of the Albemarle County Police Department do every day. It truly has been my honor and privilege to lead this team. Albemarle County is a special place to live and work, and I am so thankful I was blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of this community,” Lantz said.