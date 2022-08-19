Afton man arrested on eight child pornography charges in Waynesboro
An eight-month investigation into allegations that an Afton man was downloading child pornography from a Waynesboro address has led to an arrest.
The Waynesboro Police Department announced on Friday the arrest Matthew Edward Miller, 29, on eight alleged counts of child pornography.
The PD had received a complaint from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding an individual downloading child pornography images on Dec. 20, 2021.
Detectives identified an address in the 300 block of Windigrove Drive, and Miller was the alleged offender. Evidence collected from the residence during the execution of a lawful search warrant by Waynesboro detectives provided details that allowed Waynesboro detectives to arrest Miller
Miller has since been released on a secured $2,500 bond.