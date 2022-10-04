ACC Football Notebook: Capsules for Week 6’s slate of action

Louisville (2-3, 0-3 ACC) at UVA (2-3, 0-2 ACC) kicks off the ACC Football weekend Saturday at noon on ACC Network with a matchup of the league’s two last-place teams.

Virginia’s one-point win at Louisville last season was the Cavaliers’ second straight versus the Cardinals and tied the series at 5-5.

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong, who led a comeback from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit in last year’s game, is just one TD pass shy of tying Matt Schaub for the school career record of 56. Louisville’s Malik Cunningham is just three TDs shy of tying Lamar Jackson for the ACC record of rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Louisville is a three-point road favorite in this one.

Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) goes on the road to face Pitt (3-2, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (ACCN) as both teams look to get back into the win column.

The Panthers stand 5-4 in ACC play versus the Hokies since Pitt joined the conference in 2013. QB Kenny Pickett threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a score to lead Pitt to a 28-7 victory last season in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech and Pitt rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in the ACC in total defense.

Pitt is a 14-point home favorite here.

Duke (4-1, 1-0 ACC) plays at Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) Saturday at 4 p.m. (RSN), which is coming off its first ACC win of the season.

Georgia Tech is seeking a third consecutive win in the series, which has been played consecutively since 1933. It is the longest continuous rivalry on Georgia Tech’s schedule. Duke’s Riley Leonard is completing an ACC-best 72.0 percent of his passes, which is eighth nationally.

The favorite: Duke (-3).

North Carolina (4-1, 1-0 ACC) travels to Miami (2-2, 0-1 ACC) for a key Coastal Division battle Saturday afternoon (4 p.m./ESPN2).

North Carolina’s 45-42 win at Kenan Stadium last season left the Tar Heels with a 14-11 lead versus Miami in a series that was first played in 1946. UNC seeks to defeat the Hurricanes four consecutive years for the first time in series history.

UNC QB Drake Maye is first nationally in points responsible for and second in total offense.

Miami’s Key’Shawn Smith is second in the country, averaging 40.1 kickoff return yards.

Miami is somehow a four-point home favorite here.

#15 Wake Forest (4-1, 1-1 ACC) hosts Army (1-3) on Saturday evening (7:30 p.m./RSN).

Wake Forest has won 10 of the last 11 versus the Black Knights, including last season’s 70-56 duel at West Point.

QB Sam Hartman threw for a career-high 458 yards and five TDs, and ran for another score to lead the Demon Deacons. Hartman has 87 career touchdown passes.

Wake is a big 17-point favorite.

Featured on ABC at 7:30 p.m. for the second straight Saturday evening, #5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) travels to Boston College (2-3, 1-2 ACC) looking to continue the nation’s longest active win streak (11).

BC is coming off a gutty 34-33 win over Louisville that saw QB Phil Jurkovec throw for 304 yards and three TDs. Clemson holds a 13-4 edge since the Eagles joined the ACC, despite Boston College winning each of the first three conference matchups (2005-07).

Clemson leads the country in red zone offense, converting all 28 opportunities this season.

Clemson, not surprisingly, is a prohibitive 20-point road favorite.

Wrapping the day, #14 NC State (4-1, 0-1 ACC) welcomes Florida State (4-1, 2-1 ACC) to Raleigh Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium in ACC Network’s prime time 8 p.m. slot.

NC State has won four of its last five meetings versus the Seminoles, including last season’s 28-14 victory in Tallahassee. QB Devin Leary threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns as the Wolfpack took a 14-0 lead by halftime and held off Florida State in the final two quarters.

NC State ranks second in the league and 15th nationally in total defense (280.0 ypg). FSU quarterback Jordan Travis is eighth nationally, averaging 9.73 yards per pass attempt.

NC State is the slight 3.5-point home favorite.