ACC Basketball Notebook: Feb. 11

ESPN’s Big Monday features the ACC’s second top-10 marquee matchup in a span of just more than 48 hours as No. 4 Virginia travels to No. 8 North Carolina … the visiting Cavaliers seek to bounce back from Saturday night’s 81-71 loss to No. 2 Duke in Charlottesville, while the Tar Heels seek to remain atop the ACC standings after fending off Miami for an 88-85 overtime win on Saturday … Duke and UNC are currently tied for first place in the ACC at 9-1, while Virginia sits a game back at 8-2 … the Tar Heels’ 9-1 start in ACC play is the program’s best under 16th-year head coach Roy Williams … Duke is off to its best start to an ACC season since beginning the 2010-11 campaign 12-1 in conference play … the Blue Devils have won their past three games on the home court of a Top-3 opponent in the AP poll, the longest such streak in ACC history … Duke and UNC have each won seven consecutive games, and Florida State has won five in a row … six ACC teams remain ranked among the AP Top 25, including No. 2 Duke, No. 4 Virginia and No. 8 UNC among the top 10 … they are followed by No. 16 Louisville, No. 17 Florida State and No. 22 Virginia Tech … UNC senior Luke Maye earns ACC Player of the Week honors, while Tar Heel teammate Coby White is voted ACC Freshman of the Week … the crowd of 26,011 at the Carrier Dome for Syracuse’s win over Boston College on Saturday represents the largest on-campus attendance of the 2018-19 college basketball season thus far.

ACC Basketball Notes

With Saturday’s 81-71 victory at No. 3 Virginia, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s teams have now won 16 road games versus AP top five-ranked teams, the most in the history of the poll.

Virginia junior Kyle Guy connected on three 3-point shots in Saturday’s game versus No. 2 Duke … Guy currently owns the ACC’s leading active streak of at least one made attempt from beyond the arc in 22 consecutive games.

North Carolina’s Coby White averaged 27 points in two ACC wins last week, including 33 points in Saturday’s overtime win over visiting Miami … White is the second UNC freshman to score 30 or more points twice in a season (J.R. Reid had 31 twice in 1986-87), but the first to score as many as 33 twice.

Florida State’s overtime victory over No. 17 Louisville on Saturday marked the Seminoles’ third over a ranked opponent this season … FSU has won five consecutive conference games for the first time since the 2011-12 team did so during its run to the ACC Tournament championship.

Clemson senior Elijah Thomas tied his career high with seven blocked shots in Saturday’s win over visiting No. 11 Virginia Tech … Thomas has blocked 19 shots just the last three contests (6.3 per game) and now has 158 blocks for his Clemson career

Tyus Battle, Buddy Boeheim and Oshae Brissett combined for 49 of Syracuse’s 67 points in Saturday’s win over Boston College … Battle scored 21 points to up his ACC career-leading total to 1,526, and Boeheim connected on a career-high four 3-pointers.

NC State’s 14 made 3-pointers in Saturday’s win at Pitt marked season high, and its 3-point field goal percentage of 51.9 percent (14-of-27) was also the best of the season.

