A snake by any other name: Wildlife Center seeks public input

The public’s assistance is requested by the Wildlife Center of Virginia in naming a non-releasable Eastern Ratsnake.

The snake, admitted to the center in December 2021, is joining the ranks of the center’s education ambassadors.

“Based on his temperament, personality and non-releasable status, the Center’s outreach and education staff determined he would be a good fit for their animal ambassador team. As an ambassador, the snake will appear in a number of educational programs, both online and in-person, and may reach millions of children and adults with educational messages during its time at the Center,” a press release stated.

The next step is for the snake to acquire a name, and everyone is welcome to participate. Submit a form by October 1 at noon EST for your name suggestion to be considered.

According to a press release, staff will review the suggestions and make a decision. The individual or classroom with the winning name will receive one year Caring for Critters sponsorship.

The public has assisted the center in the past with naming wildlife, including Ruby the Red-tailed Hawk, Chayton the Peregrine Falcon, Athena the Barred Owl, Briscoe the Great Horned Owl, and Oscar the Hog-nosed Snake.

Names are important at the center. Names for the education animals reflect a connection to wildlife and impart knowledge about the animal.

“A meaningful name is an opportunity to convey more knowledge about animals and to engage and inspire our supporters to preserve and conserve Virginia’s wildlife,” the press release stated.

The Ratsnake, which is a non-venomous species, came to the center from Galax, Va. Eastern Ratsnakes are the largest snakes in the Commonwealth. Some grow to six and a half feet long. The Center’s Ratsnake is quite large and weights more than three pounds. The scientific name for the species is Pantherophis alleghaniensis, derived from Greek meaning “panther” and “snake.”

The center’s staff believe that this Ratsnake was in captivity for a long time, because he is used to the presence of humans as an adult snake. He is very active and explores different levels in his enclosure.

“He often appears to be watching staff and students from within his enclosure and is very curious and active while being handled by trained staff. This snake naming activity can provide teachers, classrooms and at-home educators with the opportunity to incorporate a variety of science topics into their lesson plans and activities, ranging from attitudes toward wildlife to biological adaptations,” the press release stated.

The Wildlife Center will provide original worksheets and activity pages, digital resources and additional reading materials for teachers and educators. More information is available online about snakes at the Center, including steps you can take to help live in harmony with wild snakes.