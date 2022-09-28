Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
a snake by any other name wildlife center seeks public input
Local

A snake by any other name: Wildlife Center seeks public input

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

wildlife center of virginiaThe public’s assistance is requested by the Wildlife Center of Virginia in naming a non-releasable Eastern Ratsnake.

The snake, admitted to the center in December 2021, is joining the ranks of the center’s education ambassadors.

“Based on his temperament, personality and non-releasable status, the Center’s outreach and education staff determined he would be a good fit for their animal ambassador team. As an ambassador, the snake will appear in a number of educational programs, both online and in-person, and may reach millions of children and adults with educational messages during its time at the Center,” a press release stated.

The next step is for the snake to acquire a name, and everyone is welcome to participate. Submit a form by October 1 at noon EST for your name suggestion to be considered.

According to a press release, staff will review the suggestions and make a decision. The individual or classroom with the winning name will receive one year Caring for Critters sponsorship.

The public has assisted the center in the past with naming wildlife, including Ruby the Red-tailed Hawk, Chayton the Peregrine Falcon, Athena the Barred Owl, Briscoe the Great Horned Owl, and Oscar the Hog-nosed Snake.

Names are important at the center. Names for the education animals reflect a connection to wildlife and impart knowledge about the animal.

“A meaningful name is an opportunity to convey more knowledge about animals and to engage and inspire our supporters to preserve and conserve Virginia’s wildlife,” the press release stated.

The Ratsnake, which is a non-venomous species, came to the center from Galax, Va. Eastern Ratsnakes are the largest snakes in the Commonwealth. Some grow to six and a half feet long. The Center’s Ratsnake is quite large and weights more than three pounds. The scientific name for the species is Pantherophis alleghaniensis, derived from Greek meaning “panther” and “snake.”

The center’s staff believe that this Ratsnake was in captivity for a long time, because he is used to the presence of humans as an adult snake. He is very active and explores different levels in his enclosure.

“He often appears to be watching staff and students from within his enclosure and is very curious and active while being handled by trained staff. This snake naming activity can provide teachers, classrooms and at-home educators with the opportunity to incorporate a variety of science topics into their lesson plans and activities, ranging from attitudes toward wildlife to biological adaptations,” the press release stated.

The Wildlife Center will provide original worksheets and activity pages, digital resources and additional reading materials for teachers and educators. More information is available online about snakes at the Center, including steps you can take to help live in harmony with wild snakes.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

conservation
,

Virginia working to address flooding throughout state with grant awards
Crystal Graham
virginia beach boardwalk
,

Virginia Beach cancels Neptune Festival due to projected forecast for tidal flooding
Crystal Graham

The 48th annual Neptune Festival activities planned for this weekend have been cancelled. Due to forecasted heavy rains, tidal flooding and gusty winds, “we are unable to guarantee a safe and enjoyable environment."

internet search bar Google
,

Analysis: Internet searches related to web security at five-year high
Crystal Graham

With increased API security breaches in the United States, it should be no surprise that Google searches related to web security are on the rise.

maggie o'farrell author
,

New Dominion Bookshop to host reading with bestselling author Maggie O’Farrell
Crystal Graham
conservation
,

Seven projects selected for recreational trails program grants
Crystal Graham
football
,

Game Notes: ODU, Liberty, both coming off Week 4 wins, meet in Norfolk on Saturday
Chris Graham
Arts Council of the Valley
,

Williamsburg artist Caroline Garrett Hardy’s works on display at Smith House Galleries
Crystal Graham