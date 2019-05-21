5 signs your truck shocks are worn

Your truck’s suspension system is what keeps you stable on the road. It handles the load capacity of your car and helps you absorb impact when you run into obstacles. Your shocks are a key component to this job, and there are some clear signs when they’re starting to wear down. Here are five of the most obvious.

Uncontrolled Swerving

Whether you’re coming to a stop or heading into a curve, your vehicle may swerve without warning if the shocks aren’t doing their job. This may be a sign that it’s time to start looking for some Bilstein shocks for sale.

Unexpected Bounce

When you hit a pot hole or other road obstruction, it’s normal for your car to bounce a little. However, if the movement seems excessive or it’s continuing after the initial obstacle, it could be that the truck isn’t absorbing the impact as it should.

Uneven Tire Wear

A perfect suspension system keeps all four wheels on the road as you drive. If you’ve got random sections of your tires that seem worn out, it might be time for new off road tires for Jeep and a thorough suspension inspection.

Unfamiliar Noises

The noises you hear from worn shocks may be difficult to detect at first, but it should resemble a thump or bumping sound. If it comes in combination with any of the other signs, you probably need new shocks.

Unsteady Steering Wheel

Is your steering wheel vibrating even when you’re on smooth terrain? This is definitely not normal, and it’s likely due to dysfunctional shock absorbers. This can become a dangerous situation if you’re going at high speeds because it becomes difficult to control the car.

As an off-roader, you might be used to the bumpy ride of rough terrains. However, it’s important to stay in tune to what your truck is telling you. Listen to the signs and get new shocks when the need arises.

