Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library commemorates 100th Anniversary of WWI

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum presents a new exhibit, Soldiers’ Stories: World War I Through American Eyes to commemorate the World War I Centennial.

The exhibit explores The Great War through the artifacts, letters, and diaries of four individual Americans who travelled to Europe between 1917 and 1919 and who all have descendants living in the Staunton area. It will be on display from March 1, 2018 to February 1, 2019 and will replace the exhibit which will be on display until Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

Soldiers’ Stories is made possible by a generous grant from the Atkiss Family Foundation. Each of the four Americans highlighted in the exhibition experienced The Great War in different circumstances and returned to the US tell their stories.

Staunton native Oscar Dabney was a wagoner for the US Army. Dabney’s wife Margaret Cline served as a nurse in a French hospital during the War. Roswell Farrington, a sergeant in the 107 Infantry Regiment fought in the battles that broke the German defenses in the fall of 1918. R. Sloan Bredin was an American Impressionist painter who volunteered to administer a hospital and recuperation center in France during the War.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton and includes Wilson’s birthplace, a museum, library and archive, and historic gardens. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday and Thursday-Saturday, and 12 – 5 p.m. on Sundays. It is closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the month of February. The WWPL’s archival collections are accessible through its e-Library or by appointment. For additional information, call 540-885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.

