Waynesboro woman charged in elementary school disturbance
Published Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 8:57 pm
Waynesboro woman charged in elementary school disturbance
The Waynesboro Police Department has charged a city woman for causing a disturbance last Friday at a city elementary school.
Samantha Jo Heinrich, 29 years old, faces one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. This incident is the fourth occurrence that the Police Department has brought a charge against a parent for criminally disrupted behavior in a city school or at a bus stop since school began last August.
On Feb. 10 at approximately 2:40 p.m., officers responded to William Perry Elementary School, 840 King Avenue, for a report of an irate woman who was in the school’s main office cursing the staff. There were also students present. By the time officers arrived, Heinrich had left the school property. Heinrich, who is parent of a student at another school, was upset about a transportation issue regarding her child.
A school resource officer obtained the disorderly conduct charge against Heinrich and served it on her today. She was released on the summons. She is next scheduled to appear in Waynesboro General District Court onFebruary 21, 2017 for an advisement hearing.
