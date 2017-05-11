 jump to example.com

Warner, Kaine introduce Miners Pension Protection Act

Published Thursday, May. 11, 2017, 8:49 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) introduced the Miners Pension Protection Act, legislation to secure our nation’s retired miners pensions by shoring up the 1974 Pension Plan which is headed for insolvency due to coal company bankruptcies and the 2008 financial crisis.

mark warner tim kaineThe 1974 Pension Plan was well-managed and funded prior to the 2008 financial crisis, which hit at a time when this Plan had its highest payment obligations. This – coupled with the fact that 60% of the beneficiaries are “orphan” retirees whose employers are no longer in the coal business, and the fact that there are only 10,000 active workers for 120,000 retirees – has placed the Plan on the road to insolvency. If the Plan becomes insolvent, these beneficiaries face benefit cuts and the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation will assume billions of dollars in liabilities.

“Virginia’s retired miners have dedicated their lives to power this nation and earned their pensions through alifetime of hard and dangerous work. But due to financial instability and severe underfunding of the 1974 Pension Plan, these pensions are now in jeopardy,” said Sen. Warner. “Congress made a promise to coal miners in 1946. Today, we cannot forsake them or their families. This bipartisan legislation will ensure that tens of thousands of retired coal miners get to keep their pensions.”

“The federal government made a commitment to our miners that their hard-earned pensions would be protected,” Sen. Kaine said. “I’m proud to introduce this bill that would uphold this obligation by making reforms to fully fund the UMWA 1974 Pension Plan. Virginia’s miners deserve to know that their pensions will be protected so they can plan ahead and retire with peace of mind.”

The Miners Pension Protection Act will amend the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977 to transfer funds in excess of the amounts needed to meet existing obligations under the Abandoned Mine Land Fund to the 1974 Pension Plan to prevent its insolvency.

On May 4, 2017, the Senate passed a portion of the original Miners Protection Act of 2016 (S. 175), securing a permanent health care fix for our retired miners who were orphaned by recent coal bankruptcies. The passage of this legislation ensured that 22,600 of our nation’s miners did not lose the healthcare benefits that they earned over a lifetime of hard work and dedication to our great nation. The passage of that bill honored the promise of lifetime health care made by the U.S. Government and coal operators over seventy years ago. The Miners Protection Act of 2016 passed the Senate Finance Committee on a bipartisan vote of 18 to 8, fully offset.

Besides Sens. Warner and Kaine, this legislation is cosponsored by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Bob Casey (D-PA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) Rob Portman (R-OH), Claire McCaskill (D-MO), Al Franken (D-MN), Bill Nelson (D-FL), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Joe Donnelly (D-IN), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Richard Burr (D-NC), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Game times set for 2017 Liberty home football schedule
Game Notes: No. 10 Virginia hosts Miami in ACC weekend series
Wheat buyers checking quality during Mid-Atlantic tour
Virginia general fund revenue collections down 3.4% in April
Four injured in accident involving Augusta County school bus
Bristol Motor Speedway to host inaugural U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia opens NCAA tourney against Elon
Mary Baldwin University names new provost
Notre Dame, UVA add future football dates
Food Bank, letter carriers count down to 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Andrea Kuliasha’s cancer research driven by personal experience
Blue Rocks stun Potomac in second half of doubleheader
Carolina sweeps doubleheader from Hillcats at City Stadium
South Carolina outlasts Liberty, 10-7
Blue Ridge CIT honored as state program of the year
UVA, Inova award seed funding grants to joint research teams
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 