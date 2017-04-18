Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership, corporate partners test unmanned aircraft

Flights just north of Farmville, Virginia, on Tuesday and Wednesday represented a major step forward for the unmanned aircraft industry by helping demonstrate that longer-range flights critical for the technology’s commercial practicality can be carried out safely and effectively.

The operation, conducted by the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership, Ligado Networks, AeroVironment, Inc., and Dominion Virginia Power evaluated communications strategies and other parameters to help build a safety case for unmanned aircraft flights beyond the visual line of sight of a pilot or observer.

Current regulations for unmanned aircraft systems, or UAS, prohibit these flights unless a specific waiver is granted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which controls the nation’s public airspace. However, many commercial applications for UAS will need beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations to be viable from a business perspective.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner attended the second day of the operation.

“Unmanned systems are going to open up new avenues for economic growth and improve our quality of life, in Virginia and across the country. We’re working hard to unlock their potential, and what we’ve seen today is that strong partnerships generate game-changing solutions,” said Warner. “These flights demonstrate that when expert researchers and innovative companies come together, we can break new ground. I’m excited to build on this success as Virginia continues its leadership in the development of unmanned systems.”

Flying unmanned aircraft safely beyond the pilot’s visual line of sight requires a reliable communications link. At the low altitudes where unmanned aircraft typically fly, maintaining communications over long distances is especially challenging.

Using satellite signals to communicate with and control the aircraft is one promising option. For these tests, the aircraft was controlled using a satellite communications package from Ligado Networks.

“Ligado is planning to deploy an advanced satellite-terrestrial network that will offer unprecedented performance for the emerging 5G and industrial internet of things markets, and commercial unmanned systems are well-positioned to use our technology to serve core industries,” said Tamara Casey, Ligado Network’s chief technology officer.

“Thanks to Virginia Tech, we are fortunate to have an FAA-approved unmanned aircraft test site in our home state, and today’s demonstration with Virginia Tech, AeroVironment and Dominion Virginia Power showed how our best-in-class technology can serve critical American infrastructure and improve safety. Assurance of this kind of continued mission-critical connectivity will unlock all the possibilities enabled by beyond visual line-of-sight capabilities for our country while also ensuring that U.S. airspace remains the world’s safest as unmanned systems are integrated,” Casey said.