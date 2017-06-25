Virginia Tech leads $5 million effort to increase transfer student success through scholarships and support

Virginia Tech is leading a collaborative program with two major state community colleges to promote engineering transfer student success, thanks to a nearly $5 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF).

The program, known as the Virginia Tech Network for Engineering Transfer Students (VT-NETS), will support scholarships through 2022 for low-income students in community colleges prior to and following transfer to Virginia Tech to pursue a career in the engineering field. The total number of scholarships awarded across all three institutions is 336 over five years.

“Promoting access and completion in STEM fields, particularly for low-income and first-generation students, will prove increasingly important in our ever-changing economy,” said Virginia senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. “We’re pleased that these funds will give low-income Virginia students a shot at an engineering degree, prepare them to join a competitive workforce, and help guarantee a pipeline of trained workers that will build our nation’s future infrastructure.”

VT-NETS constitutes a partnership between Virginia Tech, Virginia Western Community College, and Northern Virginia Community College. Starting from their first day at either community college, the prospective transfer students will regularly be invited to Virginia Tech’s campus and will participate in distance-learning seminars and classes focused on topics like research and professional development. These prospective transfer students will also participate in the Rising Sophomore Abroad Program, a high-impact, experiential learning opportunity that focuses on global engineering.

“The students are starting at the two community colleges, but from the very beginning, Virginia Tech is a presence the entire time they are working on their associate degree,” said Bevlee Watford, associate dean of academic affairs in the College of Engineering and the principal investigator of the NSF grant. “The constant interaction and trips to Virginia Tech allow students to build relationships with faculty and students here, to ease and accelerate the process of transferring.”