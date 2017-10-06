Virginia Tech cadet chosen to highlight the colors at Boston College game

Virginia Tech cadet Matthew Krusiec of Portland, Maine, will receive the flags at this week’s football game against Boston College.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver them to cadets at the south end of the field.

Cadets, also selected based on their performance during training, render honor to the flags and then carry them off the field. At home games three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Krusiec, a junior majoring in history in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences with minors in Chinese and Asian studies, was chosen for his overall attitude and well-roundedness.

He is in Air Force ROTC and is the recipient of a corps Emerging Leader Scholarship and an Air Force Scholarship.