 jump to example.com
 

Virginia Tech cadet chosen to highlight the colors at Boston College game

Published Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, 3:19 pm

Virginia Tech cadet Matthew Krusiec of Portland, Maine, will receive the flags at this week’s football game against Boston College.

virginia tech krusiecThe Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and the Virginia Tech football team continue their proud partnership to highlight the colors during the pre-game ceremony at every football game.

Three football players, chosen because of their performance in the last game or at practice, carry the American flag, the state flag, and the team’s spirit flag as they lead the team onto the field. They deliver them to cadets at the south end of the field.

Cadets, also selected based on their performance during training, render honor to the flags and then carry them off the field. At home games three first-year cadets are selected, and one or two upper-class cadets travel with the team and receive the flags at away games.

Krusiec, a junior majoring in history in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences with minors in Chinese and Asian studies, was chosen for his overall attitude and well-roundedness.

 

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

He is in Air Force ROTC and is the recipient of a corps Emerging Leader Scholarship and an Air Force Scholarship.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Kaine heading to Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
New traffic pattern Oct. 9 at Rt. 20-53 intersection
McAuliffe on Trump administration decision to limit access to birth control
Herring statement on Trump ending of contraception coverage rule
McAuliffe: Latest mass shooting must be a wakeup call for Virginia leaders
Dominion Energy Virginia to power new Facebook data center with renewable energy
Freshman survival guide
Quality of Life Plus partners with Virginia Tech to engineer solutions for our nation’s heroes
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.