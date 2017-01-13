 jump to example.com

Virginia State Police respond to school bus fire on Interstate 64

Published Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, 10:40 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

interstate 64 school bus fireAt 4:58 p.m., Friday (Jan. 13), Virginia State Police Trooper L.B. Dowell responded to a vehicle fire at the 103 mile marker on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

An Albemarle County school bus, traveling west on I-64, pulled onto the shoulder when the vehicle began smoking heavily. Thanks to the quick thinking of the students and coaches on board…and the help of several motorists who pulled over to assist…all 23 students, three coaches and driver exited the bus without injury.

Another bus is headed to the scene to transport the students and coaches.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Virginia State Police respond to school bus fire on Interstate 64

Virginia State Police Trooper L.B. Dowell responded to a vehicle fire at the 103 mile marker on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

Capitol Square building to be named for civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns

The newly renovated building located at 202 N. 9th Street on Capitol Square in Richmond will bear the name of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns.

Game Notes: #19 UVA on the road at Clemson on Saturday

No. 19 UVA (12-3, 2-2 ACC) plays at Clemson (11-5, 1-3 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Kaine will vote against Tillerson for State, back Mattis for Defense

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine said Friday that he will vote against the nomination of Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State.

Street Knowledge: Is UVA ready for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff?

Chris Graham looks at the state of UVA football, with the clock ticking toward the 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff. Is three years enough time to get ready?

December revenue collections down from previous year

Governor McAuliffe announced today that December General Fund revenue fell 1.0 percent from December 2015 collections.

Wanda, Magic Honky Tonk Band headline LIVE @ the WAYNE

The return of Wanda Eaves Taylor and the debut of The Magic Honky Tonk Band will highlight the new LIVE @ the WAYNE on Friday, Jan. 27.

Opener at Air Force highlights 2017 VMI football schedule

The first ever meeting with the United States Air Force Academy highlights the 2017 VMI football schedule.

Credit to Donald Trump: For playing us all

You didn’t know this when you voted, but you made us partners with Donald Trump in the Trump Organization.

UVA to face Georgia in 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

UVA football will be featured in the 2020 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in a matchup with Georgia to cap off college football’s opening weekend.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 