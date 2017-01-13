Virginia State Police respond to school bus fire on Interstate 64
Published Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, 10:40 pm
Front Page » Events » Virginia State Police respond to school bus fire on Interstate 64
At 4:58 p.m., Friday (Jan. 13), Virginia State Police Trooper L.B. Dowell responded to a vehicle fire at the 103 mile marker on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County.
An Albemarle County school bus, traveling west on I-64, pulled onto the shoulder when the vehicle began smoking heavily. Thanks to the quick thinking of the students and coaches on board…and the help of several motorists who pulled over to assist…all 23 students, three coaches and driver exited the bus without injury.
Another bus is headed to the scene to transport the students and coaches.
