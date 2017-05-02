Virginia football three-game mini-packages on sale now

Wahoo Three-Game Mini-Packages are on sale now for the 2017 Virginia football season.

The Wahoo Three-Game Package provides savings off of single-game prices and allows buyers the flexibility to choose games that fit their schedule. Each three-game package includes the regular season finale against Virginia Tech plus the choice of any other two games (William & Mary – Sept. 2, Indiana, Sept. 9, UConn – Sept. 16, Duke – Oct. 7, Boston College – Oct. 21, Georgia Tech – Nov. 4).

Pricing for the three-game packages range from $75-$159.

Season Tickets

Season tickets are also on sale now for the 7-game home schedule, starting at just $20 per game. Additionally, there is a 20% discount on season tickets purchased by UVA Faculty/Staff as well as UVA Young Alumni (graduating classes of 2013-2017).

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for all games other than Virginia Tech go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 19 at 9 a.m. on VirginiaSports.com. Current season ticket holders may purchase single-game tickets now to any 2017 home game, including the regular season finale against Virginia Tech. Single-game tickets for the Virginia Tech game will go on sale to the public on Aug. 11.