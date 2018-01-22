Virginia Distillers Association presents The Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow

The third stop on the inaugural Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow will be February 10 at the Mariner’s Museum in Newport News.

Eight Virginia distilleries, plus Norfolk’s Smartmouth Brewery, will gather together to celebrate the great marriage of Virginia grains and the waterways which played a critical component in the history behind Virginia’s award-winning spirits. Guest can sip on spirits neat, and also enjoy those same spirits as craft cocktails while engaging with Virginia distillers firsthand.

Area restaurants (Southern Supper Morsels / Norfolk, Gosport Tavern / Portsmouth, Public House / Norfolk, Still / Portsmouth) will offer delicious southern foods to pair with featured cocktails – all in the backdrop of the exquisite Mariner’s Museum.

“Our first two Roadshows have been a great success,” said Gareth H. Moore, VDA President and CEO of Virginia Distillery Company. “Consumers from Lovingston to Fredericksburg spent hours chatting with distillers, sampling home grown spirits and enjoying local food. We’re thrilled to have the chance to bring the fun to lovers of all-things-local in Southeastern Virginia.”

“More than a chance to taste great spirits and learn about Virginia’s thriving distilled spirits industry, our Roadshow event also makes a great pre-Valentine’s Day Date Night,” said VDA Executive Director Amy Ciarametaro. “We’re even offering a special couples discount on tickets.”

Over the next several months, the Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow will crisscross the state inviting consumers to celebrate the best that Virginia Spirits has to offer, and meet Virginia distillers firsthand.

In addition to craft spirits and craft cocktails – available for sipping, sharing and sale – the festival will feature local beers, and delicious food courtesy of Prime Eats Restaurant Group. For a complete roadshow schedule click here.

Distilleries participating in the December 16th Holiday Tour:

Food courtesy of Prime Eats Restaurant Group:

Beer courtesy of:

Smartmouth Brewing (Norfolk / Virginia Beach)

The Virginia Craft Spirits Roadshow: Virginia Spirits are for Lovin’ is sponsored by: The Virginia Distillers Association & Mariner’s Museum and Park