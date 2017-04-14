 jump to example.com

UVA finds way to view genes inside living cells

Published Friday, Apr. 14, 2017, 7:44 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva school of medicineFor Mazhar Adli, the little glowing dots dancing about on the computer screen are nothing less than the fulfillment of a dream. Those fluorescent dots, moving in real time, are set to illuminate our understanding of the human genome, cancer and other genetic diseases in a way never before possible.

Adli, of the University of Virginia School of Medicine’s Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics, has developed a way to track genes inside living cells. He can set them aglow and watch them move in three dimensions, allowing him to map their positions much like star charts record the shifting heavens above. And just as the moon influences the tides, the position of genes influences the effects they have; thus, 3D maps of gene locations could lead scientists to a vastly more sophisticated appreciation of how our genes work and interact — and how they affect our health.

“This has been a dream for a long time,” Adli said. “We are able to image basically any region in the genome that we want, in real time, in living cells. It works beautifully. … With the traditional method, which is the gold standard, basically you will never be able to get this kind of data, because you have to kill the cells to get the imaging. But here we are doing it in live cells and in real time.”

 

Understanding DNA

DNA is often depicted as tidy strands stretched out in straight lines. But in reality, our DNA is clumped up inside the nuclei of our cells like cooked spaghetti. “We have two meters of DNA folded into a nucleus that is so tiny that 10,000 of them will fit onto the tip of a needle,” Adli explained. “We know that DNA is not linear but forms these loops, these large, three-dimensional loops. We want to basically image those kind of interactions and get an idea of how the genome is organized in three-dimensional space, because that’s functionally important.”

Thinking about DNA as a neat line, he noted, can create misconceptions about gene interactions. Two genes that are far apart in a linear diagram may actually be quite close when folded up inside the cell’s nucleus, and that can affect what they do. He used a map analogy: “That’s how we believe an element that appears to be in Los Angeles is regulating an element in Virginia – [when the DNA is folded up,] they’re not actually that far apart.”

Adli’s new approach, developed in conjunction with colleagues at UVA and the University of California, Berkeley, uses the CRISPR gene editing system that has proved a sensation in the science world. The researchers flag specific genomic regions with fluorescent proteins and then use CRISPR to do chromosome imaging. If they want, they can then use CRISPR to turn genes on and off, using the imaging approach to see what happens.

The new method overcomes longstanding limitations of gene imaging. “We were told we would never be able to do this,” Adli said. “There are some approaches that let you look at three-dimensional organization. But you do that experiment on hundreds of millions of cells, and you have to kill them to do it. Here, we can look at the single-cell level, and the cell is still alive, and we can take movies of what’s happening inside.”

The business of growing cells just to kill them is both time consuming and a poor way to figure out what was happening with the DNA inside them, he said. It is like trying to figure out the rules of football by looking at blurry pictures of a game. Adli’s new approach, on the other hand, lets him sit back and watch the plays unfold in real time. “It’s a super exciting thing to be able to do,” he said.

 

Findings Published

Adli and his team have described their new method in an article in the scientific journal Nature Communications, making it available to scientists around the world. The paper was authored by Peiwu Qin, Mahmut Parlak, Cem Kuscu, Jigar Bandaria, Mustafa Mir, Karol Szlachta, Ritambhara Singh, Xavier Darzacq, Ahmet Yildiz and Adli.

The work was supported by the V Foundation for Cancer Research; the UVA Cancer Center; the National Institutes of Health, grants U54-DK107980, U01-EB021236 and GM094522; the National Science Foundation; and the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Augusta County Library to celebrate 40th anniversary
Mercer holds off VMI Keydets in slugfest, 10-6
Suarez start slips away: Squirrels drop first road contest
Winthrop halts Liberty win streak, 5-3
Pelicans shut down ‘Cats in 4-0 Lynchburg loss
No. 12 UVA holds off Virginia Tech in 10-9 win
Shenandoah Valley Partnership director to address Bridgewater College Scott Symposium
Wayne Theatre offers summer theatre camp series
Virginia: For lovers, background checks and medical marijuana
Kaine joins bill to give Purple Heart recipients full Post-9/11 benefits
L.F. Payne endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
Green Hollywood: Movie stars leading environmental effort
Virginia Tech scientists discover early dinosaur cousin had a surprising croc-like look
2018 Virginia Tech-Florida State game set for Labor Day Monday Night
The day the music died? Waynesboro fails, again, on Wayne Theatre agreement
Cadence wins 2016 Leadership in MedTech Award for contract manufacturing
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 