United Nations of Comedy Tour returns to The Paramount

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The United Nations of Comedy Tour returns to The Paramount Theater on Saturday, November 4.

This tour features national comedians as seen on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Showtime, HBO, Ellen, Comedy Central, Comic View, TV shows, commercials, movies and other national programs. The United Nations of Comedy has become one of the area’s most highly anticipated comedy shows to visit the Paramount.

The Tour was founded with the premise of promoting diversity through laughter. The tour’s creator places focus on choosing the perfect blend of national comics by selecting an eclectic mix of comic styles. This year’s line up includes an hysterical array of national comedians: Irene Morales, Funnyman Skiba, Mike Cannon, and Brendan Sagalow. It does not get much funnier than that. Buckle your seatbelt and prepare for the ride of a lifetime but you may want to use the restroom first.

Headlining the show is New York comic Mike Cannon. He has recently appeared as a panelist on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, TruTV’s Top Funniest, MTV’s Failosophy, MTV’s Money From Strangers and has been a contributing writer/performer for MTV2’s Guy Code. He currently is a regular guest on several Sirius/XM Radio shows including Opie Radio, The Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Show, Bennington as well as appearing on The Compound Media Network and tons of popular podcasts. Previously Mike hosted a popular weekly web-series called “The Weed News with Mike Cannon” and his conspiracy theory podcast “Deep Inside the Rabbit Hole.” He was also a co-host of Cosmopolitan Magazine’s web-series Sexy vs Skanky and a featured performer on VH1’s “Why Am I Still Single?”

Back by popular demand, this will be Funnyman Skiba’s 12th visit to Charlottesville and his seventh visit to the Paramount Theater. He has been named the funniest comic alive and is extremely difficult for comedians to follow. Skiba is a 4-Time Comic View All-Star and have toured the world ripping apart the top comedy clubs.

Irene Morales has joined the line up and this Cuban Sensation has the attitude needed to spice up this male dominated comic world. She has carved out a section of the New York scene in which she has illuminated. Her style of in your face, yet sneaky approach catches you off guard with uncontrollable laughter. Irene has appeared on FUSION TV, GQ, Comedy Central’s South Beach Comedy Fest and many other national programs. She is always the crowd’s favorite.

Brendan Sagalow, another New York comic has been one of the hottest and most sought after comics on the scene. Brendan is known for his performances on Sirius XM, Raw Dog Radio and the Rhode Island Comedy Festival. He is also a writer of MTV’s “Joking Off.”

The Paramount Theater was chosen as the host venue for its elegant appeal, historical wealth and its extremely convenient location on the the downtown pedestrian mall. This event is presented by Cville Weekly and co-sponsored by Melody Robbins Photography, The Hyatt Place, Yellow Cab, and the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Doors of the Paramount open at 7pm and showtime at 8pm. Before the show, for VIP Ticket Holders Only, there will be a VIP Meet & Greet Reception with a live band, free wine, and free hor d’oeuvres at the Water Street Restaurant located on the corner of 5th & Water Street (off of the Downtown Mall). VIP tickets also include center orchestra seating. General Admission tickets are $35.25; VIP tickets are $47.25.

Tickets may be purchased at The Paramount Theater, located on the Downtown Mall at 215 East Main Street, Charlottesville, online at www.UnitedNationsofComedy.com, www.TheParamount.net or may be purchased by phone at 434.979.1333. For event sponsorship opportunities call 434.825.0650.