U.S. Sen. Mark Warner on events in #Charlottesville

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) released the following statement in response to the violence in Charlottesville.

“Virginians mourn the life taken in this morning’s events and reject this hateful violence in Charlottesville. We condemn the intolerance behind it and those who would pass it off as a legitimate political movement.

“Those who traveled to Virginia to incite unrest don’t understand the Virginia-born values that make our country great.

“I have been in touch today with the Governor’s Office and the Mayor, and stand prepared to help connect them with any additional federal resources that might be needed. My thoughts are with the victims, the great people of Charlottesville, and the police and first responders who restored order. I will continue to monitor the situation in Charlottesville and pray for its peaceful resolution.”