Two dead in helicopter crash in Albemarle County

Virginia State Police are investigating a helicopter crash in Albemarle County.

Shortly before 5 p.m. today (Aug. 12), a helicopter crashed into a wooded area near a residence on Old Farm Road. There are two confirmed fatalities.

No one on the ground was injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. State police are on scene with Albemarle County police and fire units.

More information will be released as it becomes available.