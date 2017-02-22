 jump to example.com

Two arrested in separate domestic violence incidents in Waynesboro

Published Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 6:14 pm

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged two area men in separate domestic violence related incidents that occurred last week.

Both incidents resulted in the female victims going to the hospital for treatment.

On February 12 at approximately 6:20 p.m., officers responded to Budget Inn, 2240 West Main Street, for a report of an assault.  When they arrived, they found a 53 year old Stuarts Draft woman with a bloody nose.  She told the officers that Derrick Charles Simmons, 28 years old, of Staunton had punched her in the face and body and kicked her repeatedly.  He left the scene prior to officers arrival.  The victim and Simmons are not related but had been living together at the motel.

The victim sought medical treatment at Augusta Health.  She was determined to have a broken nose and numerous contusions over her body.  Officers obtained a felony warrant for Unlawful Wounding for Simmons.  Officers from the Staunton Police Department arrested Simmons in Staunton on February 17, 2017.  He is free after posting bond.

On February 17 at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers responded to the Royal Mart gas station/convenience store, 501 Rife Road, for a report of a disturbance.  When they arrived, they found a 26 year old Lyndhurst woman visibly upset.  She told officers that Logan William Jackson, 18 years old of Waynesboro, had choked her to the point that she couldn’t breathe.  The assault occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue which is behind the Royal Mart.  The victim said that she and Jackson, with whom she is in a relationship, had an argument which escalated to violence.  Jackson assaulted her and choked her but she was able to get away and went to the Royal Mart for help.

Jackson followed her to the Royal Mart but left after store employees said they were calling for police.  Officers located Jackson at his residence where he was extremely hostile and showed signs of intoxication.  Offices arrested him at the scene and he was charged with felony Strangulation; misdemeanor Assault and Battery of a Family or Household member and Public Intoxication.  He is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.  The victim was treated and released at Augusta Health.

