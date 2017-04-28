Turner Gill announces Liberty football captains for 2017

Liberty football coach Turner Gill has announced his leadership unit for 2017 with the naming of four team captains for the upcoming season.

Gill made the announcement on his Twitter account (@LibertyTGill), naming Michael Henderman (R-Sr., OL), Solomon McGinty (Sr., LB), Jeremy Peters (Jr., CB) and Trey Turner (R-Sr., P) as 2017 team captains.

Henderman saw limited action during 2016 due to a back injury, playing in two games and starting the contest on Sept. 17against SMU.

The native of Tyrone, Ga., saw playing time in all 11 games in 2015, starting 10 contests and leading the team in knockdowns. He helped the Flames rank No. 3 in the Big South in total offense (379.6 yards per game) and sacks allowed (16).

McGinty is a team captain for the second year in a row. He made an immediate impact for the Flames during the 2016 season after transferring from Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas. McGinty started all 11 games at the SPUR safety position, finishing the season ranked fourth on the team with 52 tackles (31 solo, 21 assisted).

He also tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles and was third on the squad with two interceptions. The native of Navasota, Texas, will be at the center of Liberty’s defensive unit in 2017, moving from safety to linebacker for his final year at Liberty.

Peters battled a lower body injury during the first half of the 2016 season, but played in seven of the last eight games with a start against Gardner-Webb on Oct. 29. He finished the season with 13 tackles (11 solo, two assisted), while adding a fumble recovery and three pass breakups.

The native of Green Cove Springs, Fla., played in all 11 games as a true freshman during the 2015 season. During his rookie season, he recorded 17 tackles (13 solo, four assisted), ending the year with four stops during the Flames’ win over No. 4 Coastal Carolina.

Turner is the most decorated of Liberty’s four team captains, having earned All-Big South honors his first three seasons at Liberty (first team – 2014 and 2016; second team – 2015).

Turner has ranked second in the Big South in punting the last two seasons, averaging 40.3 yards per punt in 2015 and posting a 41.0 average in 2016. The native of Rome, Ga., has averaged 40.0 or more yards per punt in 20 of 36 career games and enters his senior year with the top career punting average in school history (41.0 yards per punt).

The Flames will open their 2017 season at Baylor on Sept. 2 and welcome Morehead State to Williams Stadium for their home opener on Sept. 9.