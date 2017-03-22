Top 5 movies to watch in March 2017

Gone are the days when Hollywood would wait for summer to release the big name flicks. Recent trends in show attendance indicate that anytime of the year is a good time to release to a good movie. Like last March, this March there are some big movies to watch out for. Below is our pick of the top 5 movies to watch in March 2017. Please note that the movies are ordered by release date and nothing else.

Top 5 Movies In March 2017

Logan (March 3). Hugh Jackman gives Wolverine a fitting send off in this movie. This X-men flick is set in the future where Wolverine and an old Professor X are hiding in Mexico. However trouble seems to follow Wolverine everywhere he goes. This time the trouble is brought by a young mutant girl with Wolverine-like Characteristics. Kong: Skull Island (March 10). Legendray pictures set this version of this classic story in a whole new timeline. The occurrences in the movie are also a bit different from the traditional story. But do not let this discourage you. This movie has a great plot which is supported by great actors. Beauty and the Beast (March 17). This is the live-action remake of the classic 1990's animation from Disney. The movie keeps true to the original even maintaining the songs. The acting and VFX create truly magical on screen moments. Power Rangers (March 24). The story has not really changed but there are some cool action sequences in the story. Ghost in the Shell (March 31). Based on a classic Japanese Anime. Fans of the genre will not need an introduction to this story which went on to have 3 film adaptations and a series. The franchise even went on to have its own very successful video game.