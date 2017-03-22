 jump to example.com

Top 5 movies to watch in March 2017

Published Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2017, 9:39 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

moviesGone are the days when Hollywood would wait for summer to release the big name flicks. Recent trends in show attendance indicate that anytime of the year is a good time to release to a good movie. Like last March, this March there are some big movies to watch out for. Below is our pick of the top 5 movies to watch in March 2017. Please note that the movies are ordered by release date and nothing else.

Top 5 Movies In March 2017

  1. Logan (March 3). Hugh Jackman gives Wolverine a fitting send off in this movie. This X-men flick is set in the future where Wolverine and an old Professor X are hiding in Mexico. However trouble seems to follow Wolverine everywhere he goes. This time the trouble is brought by a young mutant girl with Wolverine-like Characteristics.
  2. Kong: Skull Island (March 10). Legendray pictures set this version of this classic story in a whole new timeline. The occurrences in the movie are also a bit different from the traditional story. But do not let this discourage you. This movie has a great plot which is supported by great actors.
  3. Beauty and the Beast (March 17). This is the live-action remake of the classic 1990’s animation from Disney. The movie keeps true to the original even maintaining the songs. The acting and VFX create truly magical on screen moments.
  4. Power Rangers (March 24). The story has not really changed but there are some cool action sequences in the story.
  5. Ghost in the Shell (March 31). Based on a classic Japanese Anime. Fans of the genre will not need an introduction to this story which went on to have 3 film adaptations and a series. The franchise even went on to have its own very successful video game. The only thing that the series does not have is a real money online casino game based on its characters. Visit kiwicasinos.nz for more information about blockbuster online casino games.
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Tom Perriello to host live Reddit AMA
Graeme of Thrones comes to Wayne Theatre
Battle of Waynesboro highlighted in Wayne Theatre speaker series
Democrats call on GOP to take stand against Trumpcare
EMU outslugged by W&L in 11-9 loss
Andy Schmookler: Debate challenge to Bob Goodlatte
Warner, Kaine introduce bill to grant federal recognition to six Indian tribes
David Swanson: Mike Signer-Profile in cowardice
Four homers key 6-3 VMI win over Richmond
Liberty pitching keys 5-1 win over JMU
#16 UVA downs Towson, 3-2
CAPSAW extends Community Needs Assessment
Warner, Kaine: Trumpcare disastrous for battle against opioid crisis
Susan Platt urges state, federal action against hate crimes
WTJU, in face of budget cuts, embarks on week-long rock odyssey
Why content marketers should be using animated videos?
Comedy rules in spring production of Alfred Hitchcock spoof ‘The 39 Steps’
Route 701 in Rockingham County closed Thursday for pipe replacement
Shenandoah Valley Art Center events: April 2017
Better hearing with hearing aids: Wear them!
Shenandoah Valley Youth Symphony spring concert features local soloists
Liberty defeats Samford, advances in CIT
ACC basketball: We choked, big time
Virginia Tech student’s determination inspires
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 