Tom Perriello continues Listening Tour in Roanoke, Martinsville
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Tom Perriello, Virginia gubernatorial candidate, will continue his “Common Good for the Commonwealth” listening tour on Wednesday and Thursday in Roanoke and Martinsville.
In Roanoke, Tom will meet with health clinic staff to discuss the harmful effects of repealing the Affordable Care Act on Virginians who need care. He will also meet with union members to hear their perspectives on how Virginia can stand up for the rights of workers in today’s 21st century economy.
In Martinsville, Tom will walk with former Mayor Kimble Reynolds and visit with small business owners, listening to their ideas about what can be done to grow the economies of cities like Martinsville that have been hit hard by the effects of globalization.
Wednesday, January 18
10:00-11:00 AM
Tour and Discussion of ACA Repeal with Health Clinic Staff
New Horizons Health Care Clinic
3716 Melrose Ave NW
Roanoke
2:00-2:45 PM
Roundtable with IUE-CWA Workers
IUE-CWA Local 162
8224 Shadwell Dr
Roanoke
Thursday, January 19
10:30 AM Departure
Main Street Tour with Martinsville Small Business Owners and Former Mayor Kimble Reynolds
Daily Grind
303 E Church St
Martinsville
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion