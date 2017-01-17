Tom Perriello continues Listening Tour in Roanoke, Martinsville

Tom Perriello, Virginia gubernatorial candidate, will continue his “Common Good for the Commonwealth” listening tour on Wednesday and Thursday in Roanoke and Martinsville.

In Roanoke, Tom will meet with health clinic staff to discuss the harmful effects of repealing the Affordable Care Act on Virginians who need care. He will also meet with union members to hear their perspectives on how Virginia can stand up for the rights of workers in today’s 21st century economy.

In Martinsville, Tom will walk with former Mayor Kimble Reynolds and visit with small business owners, listening to their ideas about what can be done to grow the economies of cities like Martinsville that have been hit hard by the effects of globalization.

Wednesday, January 18

10:00-11:00 AM

Tour and Discussion of ACA Repeal with Health Clinic Staff

New Horizons Health Care Clinic

3716 Melrose Ave NW

Roanoke

2:00-2:45 PM

Roundtable with IUE-CWA Workers

IUE-CWA Local 162

8224 Shadwell Dr

Roanoke

Thursday, January 19

10:30 AM Departure

Main Street Tour with Martinsville Small Business Owners and Former Mayor Kimble Reynolds

Daily Grind

303 E Church St

Martinsville