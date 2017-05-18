 jump to example.com

Statement by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Chris Cornell

Published Thursday, May. 18, 2017, 3:30 pm

We recently learned of the death of Chris Cornell, former frontman and musician for the band Soundgarden. Based on reports by the medical examiner, we understand that Mr. Cornell died by suicide.  The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers its condolences to his family, friends, and everyone touched by Cornell and his music.

chris cornellThere is never a single cause for suicide. Suicide is the result of many factors that come together such as an underlying mental health condition and access to lethal means. We must do more to prevent such tragic deaths through greater awareness of mental health issues, common risks and warning signs, and effective interventions and treatments.

If you need help right now, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

 

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbiaand headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

