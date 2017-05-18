Statement by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Chris Cornell

We recently learned of the death of Chris Cornell, former frontman and musician for the band Soundgarden. Based on reports by the medical examiner, we understand that Mr. Cornell died by suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers its condolences to his family, friends, and everyone touched by Cornell and his music.

There is never a single cause for suicide. Suicide is the result of many factors that come together such as an underlying mental health condition and access to lethal means. We must do more to prevent such tragic deaths through greater awareness of mental health issues, common risks and warning signs, and effective interventions and treatments.

If you need help right now, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

