Squirrels down Trenton in front of sellout crowd

Richmond (21-32) upset the league-leading Trenton Thunder (34-19), 2-1 on Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 9,560 at The Diamond.

Squirrels righty Jordan Johnson earned the win and the bullpen combo of Reyes Moronta and Tyler Cyr were able to navigate trouble and secure the win. Johnson lasted seven innings and Cyr collected his fifth save in as many chances to steal the series opener. Richmond has won the past two contests by a final score of 2-1. Game two of the series against Trenton will be on Saturday night at 6 p.m. Super Blast Fireworks will follow the game presented by the City of Hopewell and the 1st 1,000 fans (15 & up) will receive a free Newsboy Cap thanks to CBS 6.

Trenton grabbed an early 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the second inning. Zach Zehner doubled to begin the frame and catcher Francisco Diaz brought him home with a base hit into left center field. The Squirrels quickly retaliated with a pair of runs off of Justus Sheffield in the bottom half of the inning. Hunter Cole and Dylan Davis reached on consecutive singles and advanced to second and third on a passed ball. Sheffield then unleashed a wild pitch, allowing Cole to score from third base and tie the game. Rando Moreno followed with a sacrifice fly to push Richmond ahead, 2-1.

The Squirrels continued to apply pressure on Sheffield with three more hits in the third inning. With runners on first and second, Miguel Gomez reached on a base hit as the ball escaped the control of second baseman Vince Conde for a moment. Myles Schroder attempted to score from second on the play, but was cut down as Conde stayed with the ball to make the play. Sheffield escaped the inning with only 35 pitches tossed over the first three innings of work.

Both hurlers in Sheffield and Johnson were able to navigate around base runners throughout the contest. Johnson (3-3) pitched with a runner on base in all seven innings worked, but allowed just the one run. The righty scattered seven hits hits and walked one batter on 95 pitches. It was the second start this season for Johnson were he lasted seven innings.

Sheffield (4-3) also lasted seven innings (career-high), but suffered the defeat. The # 7 prospect for New York allowed a pair of runs on nine hits. He walked none and struck out five in the loss.

Reyes Moronta pitched the eighth inning for Richmond and struck out Bill McKinney with runners on base to end the inning. Tyler Cyr also eluded trouble when he put a pair of runners on base in the ninth inning. Cyr struck out Mark Peyton to end the game and earn his fifth save of the season.

The Flying Squirrels three game homestand continues on Saturday night with Super Blast Fireworks presented by the City of Hopewell. Saturday is also the rescheduled Newsboy Cap Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans (15 & up) presented by CBS 6. Left-hander Andrew Suarez (3-3, 3.04) is slated to start the contest against Trenton RHP Ronald Herrera (5-0, 1.47). Flying Squirrels individual tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale by contacting the Richmond box office at 804-359-FUNN or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com.