 jump to example.com

Shenandoah baseball takes over first in ODAC

Published Friday, Apr. 28, 2017, 10:15 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

No. 1 Shenandoah University took sole possession of first place in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with a 9-5 win over Washington and Lee Thursday afternoon.

shenandoah universityShenandoah (32-4, 15-3 ODAC) now can clinch its fourth straight top seed at next week’s ODAC Tournament by splitting its ODAC doubleheader with Virginia Wesleyan Saturday afternoon.

W&L (23-12, 14-4) can earn the top seed by sweeping Emory and Henry Saturday combined with a VWC sweep over SU.

The tournament begins one week from today at City Stadium in Lynchburg.

The Hornets rode the long ball to the Thursday’s win over W&L – Robert Marcelle, Jake Loew and Donnie Forgacs hit solo home runs in the second, third and sixth innings, respectively, to lead a 13-hit attack.

Leading 5-2 following Forgacs’ first career home run in the sixth, Shenandoah pulled away with four runs on four hits in the seventh. Forgacs and Christian Rice had RBI singles before Nick Goode had a two-run double off the wall in center.

The offense was more than enough for junior Colin Morse (8-0). Morse tossed the first seven innings and struck out eight while allowing two runs on five hits and three walks.

Morse struck out at least one batter in every inning except the fourth, struck out the side in the second and retired nine of the final 11 hitters he faced.

Matt Burns pitched the next 1 1/3 innings, and after allowing the Generals to score three runs (two earned) on three hits, Tyler Hott got the final two outs to close out the victory.

Tom Concklin (6-3) took the loss for W&L. Concklin, the Generals winning pitcher in a 3-1 win over Shenandoah three weeks ago, allowed four runs on six hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

Tristan Baker had three hits and Loew, Marcelle and Forgacs two each. Loew’s home run was his team-leading 10th with Marcelle’s his second and the first for Forgacs.

Shenandoah completes ODAC play Saturday with a noon doubleheader versus Virginia Wesleyan.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia Spring Football Festival set for Saturday
Zero Waste Day at Charlottesville City Market
McAuliffe restores more voting rights than any governor in U.S. history
ACC has four selected in first round of 2017 NFL Draft
Potomac rattles Chris Tillman in 7-1 win
Women’s lacrosse: UVA defeats Louisville in OT
Living Alcohol and Drug Free: GAPP honors youth video contest winners
Game Notes: No. 10 UVA travels to Florida State this weekend
Spring wildfire season ends April 30
Protect yourself during mosquito season
Critics: Atlantic Coast Pipeline would require extensive mountaintop removal
Charles Graves retires after 44 years at WSVA
Augusta Health breaks ground on emergency department expansion
This Month at the Wayne Theatre: May 2017
Offensive outburst sends Hillcats to 13-7 win at Salem
Dominion honors volunteers of the year, donates $13,000 to local charities
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 