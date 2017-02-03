Senate committee kills sick leave, equal pay bills
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee killed two pro-family bills carried by Senator Jennifer Wexton (D-Loudoun), SB 824 and SB 1080.
SB 824 would have allowed working Virginians to earn one hour of paid sick leave for every 50 hours worked at an employer with 25 or more employees. SB 1080 would have ended the practice of women consistently being paid less than their male counterparts for the same hour of work.
Both bills were passed by indefinitely on a party-line vote.
Said Senator Wexton, “Hard working Virginians should not have to choose between caring for a sick child or keeping their job. This disproportionately hurts the working poor and minorities – the people who need this type of leave the most.”
Said Senator Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), “Our Republican colleagues claim to stand for family values, but the people testifying against these bills were all corporate lobbyists. These are policies that are tried and tested in other states. We need to be doing more for our families, and Democrats are leading the charge.”
Said Senator Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax), “It’s regrettable that my colleagues think it’s such a radical idea to pass a bill mandating that a woman be paid the same as her male counterpart for doing the same exact work – the same, exact work.”
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion