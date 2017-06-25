 jump to example.com

Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: June 26-30

Published Sunday, Jun. 25, 2017, 8:00 am

The following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

route 29 solutions(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Route 29 widening – Expect single lane closures nightly between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). On the weekends lane closures will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and end at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. For the rest of the week, lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. and be lifted by 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone. Northbound traffic has been shifted to the two outside lanes within the work zone and the inside (left) lane is closed between Polo Grounds Road and Towncenter Drive. Motorists should be alert for advance warning signs and move to the right lanes well ahead of the work zone. Shoulders are closed, travel lanes are narrowed and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 250 Bypass – Right lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – There is a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Hilton Heights Road and Berkmar Drive. Motorists should follow signs directing them through the work zone.  The entrance to Sam’s Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart.

There may be intermittent lane restrictions and closures on Rio Mills Road near the Berkmar bridge while materials are moved out of the work area under the bridge. Motorists may encounter brief delays. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Zan Road is closed between Line Drive and Seminole Court while the road is reconstructed. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Pepsi Place to install storm sewer system and on Seminole Court at Zan Road for milling operations.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Discussion
 
