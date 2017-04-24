 jump to example.com

Research shines positive light on harmful bacteria

Published Monday, Apr. 24, 2017, 6:14 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium known on the world stage for its ties to gastric cancer, may have health benefits for the human immune system, potentially opening doors to new treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) infections.

bacteria

Researchers at the Biocomplexity Institute of Virginia Tech are exploring why H. pylori bacteria are harmful to some people, while providing health benefits to others.

In a new study published in the Journal of Immunology, researchers at the Biocomplexity Institute of Virginia Tech’s Nutritional Immunology and Molecular Medicine Laboratory (NIMML) unveiled a new mechanism by which H. pylori and the immune system cooperate to minimize destructive immune responses.

The newly described mechanism involving gastric immunoregulatory mononuclear phagocytes brings an improved understanding of the complex and dynamic interactions between H. pylori and its human host. This is the first step toward predicting outcomes of H. pylori infection at the individual, personalized level.

H. pylori is the leading cause of gastroduodenal ulcer and gastric cancer. Due to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant strains, the World Health Organization  has recently classified H. pylori in group 2 high-priority bacteria for which new treatments are urgently needed.

However, most people carrying this bacterium remain healthy. Recent studies have shown an inverse correlation between H. pylori in the stomach and such chronic morbidities like obesity, childhood asthma, and allergies, leading researchers to believe this bacterium exerts beneficial effects.

“Being colonized by H. pylori is not necessarily detrimental to the host. The new mechanism of cooperation reported might be implicated in protection against asthma, allergies and immune-mediated diseases that has been associated with a carrier state,” said Raquel Hontecillas, associate professor of immunology, NIMML co-director, and corresponding author of the publication.

NIMML researchers employ advanced computational tools in combination with experimental and clinical studies to capture variation and diversity of immune responses, and develop safer, more-effective precision medicine treatments for infectious and immune-mediated diseases. This iterative process ultimately yields major savings in both time and laboratory costs.

“The computational models and advanced data analytics platforms developed by NIMML have consistently predicted unforeseen mechanisms of host-pathogen interaction with more than 90 percent accuracy,” said Josep Bassaganya-Riera, professor of immunology and NIMML director. “Discovering this mechanism of cooperation between H. pylori and its host has profound implications for the development of personalized treatments for infectious and immune-mediated diseases.”

The newly reported mechanism of cooperation defines an accelerated path to new personalized treatments for GI infections.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Jimmie Johnson takes Food City 500 at Bristol
Executive Mansion to host Garden Club of Virginia during Historic Garden Week
Game Notes: No. 10 UVA hosts Radford Tuesday
Four tips for effective ecommerce businesses looking to compete globally
Update: Route 671 bridge in Albemarle County closed Thursday for pavement work
Four seriously injured in West Main Street crash: Waynesboro
Jamin Olivencia headlines AWE Night of the Superstars
Registration open for Valley Businesses Give Back
Herring condemns DOE rollback of student loan servicing reforms
McAuliffe announces $1.4 million in Industrial Revitalization Funds
UVA Baseball Notebook: Where is Adam Haseley more valuable to ‘Hoos?
BOBW Dance & Step Competition returns to PVCC
Will other states follow Virginia in legalizing casino gaming?
QNet and the baseless allegations of Gurupreet Singh Anand against QNET
DOT awards $8.2 million for I-64 repairs in Alleghany County
Ceaser to speak at W&L on the first 100 days of the Trump presidency
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 