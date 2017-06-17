 jump to example.com

Programming, frequency changes coming to WVTF, RADIO IQ

Published Saturday, Jun. 17, 2017, 9:20 pm

In response to many requests from listeners and the desire for a heavier emphasis on journalism, major enhancements are coming to the WVTF RADIO IQ listening region starting July 10.

chris graham radioWVTF and RADIO IQ are swapping a number of radio signals, expanding its capacity to serve as Virginia’s premiere multi-platform resource for news, information, and music.

WVTF frequencies 89.1 FM (Roanoke, New River Valley), 89.3 FM (Charlottesville, Staunton), 89.9 FM (Rocky Mount, Smith Mountain Lake), and 91.9 FM (Galax, Wytheville) will become RADIO IQ, the all-news, conversation, and information schedule on July 10.  These frequencies will no longer carry music programs.

RADIO IQ news and conversation programs on other dial positions in southwest Virginia will become WVTF Music and will air only music and entertainment programming all day long.  On these frequencies, the station is adding 10 new shows – including several locally hosted classical and bluegrass programs – to better serve the audience seeking a music service 24 hours a day.

The result will be a dramatic increase in the reach of RADIO IQ’s news programming from NPR as well its award winning in-house staff of journalists covering the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The programming transition is in direct response to the region’s listening tendencies and a growing desire of all media consumers across the region who increasingly seek reliable, dependable, fact-based news and information sources.

To help you sort this out, we have created an easy to read list of counties and available radio frequencies for both RADIO IQ and the new WVTF Music, effective July 10, 2017.  You can also see updated schedules, show descriptions, and future coverage maps here.

