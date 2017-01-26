Poll: Virginia looks unfavorably on President Trump

A new Roanoke College Poll has Virginians looking unfavorably on President Donald Trump.

Just 30 percent of those surveyed have a favorable view of President Trump, with 48 percent holding an unfavorable view.

The poll has Virginians looking favorably upon three Democrat state leaders – Gov. Terry McAuliffe (46 percent favorable, 21 percent unfavorable), Sen. Mark Warner (50 percent favorable, 17 percent unfavorable) and Sen. Tim Kaine (48 percent favorable, 29 percent unfavorable).

Fifty-two percent think Virginia is heading in the right direction, with 29 percent saying the state is headed on the wrong track.

Those numbers are basically reversed when looking at the national picture: 52 percent think the country is headed on the wrong track, with 32 percent saying it is on the right track.

Methodology

Interviewing for The Roanoke College Poll was conducted by The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College in Salem, Va. between January 15 and January 20, 2017. Interviewing for this poll was extended due to weather. A total of 606 Virginia residents 18 or older were interviewed. Telephone interviews were conducted in English. The random digit dial sample was obtained from ASDE Survey Sampler and included both Virginia land line and cell phone exchanges so that all cell phone and residential land line telephone numbers, including unlisted numbers from Virginia exchanges, had a known chance of inclusion. Cell phones constituted 43 percent of the completed interviews.

Questions answered by the entire sample of 606 residents are subject to a sampling error of plus or minus approximately 4 percent at the 95 percent level of confidence.