Northam announces program expanding access to reproductive healthcare
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam announced federal funding for a pilot program to offer education and access to a full range of reproductive healthcare services.
“I remain committed to ensuring that every woman in the Commonwealth has access to the healthcare she deserves. The fact is 99 percent of women will use birth control in their lifetime, and it’s important that they have access to the best option for them. When a woman has access to the best reproductive health care, she is able to focus on her life goals like getting a college education or starting a business,” Lt. Gov. Northam said.
“Regardless of political views, I too, believe that improving access to reproductive healthcare for women and their families should be an important priority for the Commonwealth,” Medical Director of Planned Parenthood of Metro Washington Dr. Serina Floyd added. Long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) are 20 times more effective than pills, patches or the ring. And because LARCs are totally reversible, a woman can decide at any time that she is ready to have a healthy child.”
The budget amendment directs $6 million in non-general, federal grant funds to establish the pilot program:
- Providing the contraception at no cost to eligible women
- Conducting outreach to increase awareness and education regarding the different contraceptive options available
- Training clinicians on procedures and uses of the contraceptive options
- Measuring the impact of greater access to better birth control
A similar program in Colorado reduced teen births by 40 percent and teen abortions by 42 percent. For every $1 invested in educating women and providing access to contraceptive options, the program saved Colorado more than $5 in Medicaid costs.
