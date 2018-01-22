New Jersey online casinos: The state of play

It’s been four years since New Jersey has legalized online casino gaming. It’s been a much needed source of revenue for the state and many are claiming, though revenues aren’t as high as some predicted, that the state of New Jersey was the ultimate winner by deciding to legalize online gaming. Not only has online gaming been a way to stimulate new gaming activity in the state, it has been a shot to the arm for all the brick and mortar casinos as well. Revenues for both brick and mortar casinos as well as online continue to grow and the gaming market as a whole seems to be on a come back.

Online casino play in New Jersey has experienced steady and consistent growth through 2016 and 2017. While at one point, the industry set revenue records for six consecutive months. The market set the record for largest single month revenue in March of 2017 with revenues of $19.49 million with Golden Nugget Online Casino leading the pack with $6.17 million. While revenues seemed to stabilize since March they are on the rise again as casino operators make their way into Q4 and back into the prime season for online wagering. Some experts predict the market will get as high as $300 million in 2018.

New Jersey online casino competition

There are currently five online poker rooms operating in the state. These are WSOP, Borgata, Party Poker, Pala Poker and Poker Stars, which are spit into four separate networks. The average player liquidity for each network is around 100 concurrent players so the volume is not very significant.

As for the online casinos, there’s a much tighter battle at play. There are fifteen online casino skins in the market all fighting for their market share. They are as follows. Borgata, Caesars, Tropicana, the Golden Nugget Online Casino, Mohegan Sun, Sugar House Online Casino, Pala, Party Casino, Poker Stars Casino, Harrahs, 888 casino, Betfair Casino, Virgin Casino, and Resorts Casino. All these casinos offer slots, roulette, and some even with Live Dealer.

The online casinos market is much larger than online poker and there are many more online casino operators than poker. The online casinos generate nearly 9x more than the online poker operators.

The online casinos also offer a larger assortment of games including some of the popular slot content that can be found on the brick and mortar casino floors. This includes content from providers such as IGT, Aristocrat, WMS, Sci-Games, Net Ent and many other top class slot producers.

The New Jersey online casino landscape is very competitive and operators are always looking for an edge to have the most slot titles, table games, and other key features. This dynamic will ensure that New Jersey’s legal online casinos will continue to introduce new innovations to keep their players captivated and coming back for more.