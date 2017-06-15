 jump to example.com

New initiative to rehabilitate homes in 12 rural Virginia counties

Published Thursday, Jun. 15, 2017, 8:51 pm

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced $2 million in funding for six housing rehabilitation programs covering the Central, Eastern Shore, Piedmont, Shenandoah Valley, and Tidewater regions of the Commonwealth.

virginiaThe funds will provide zero-percent deferred loans for rehabilitation of 51 to 63 owner-occupied modest homes in targeted areas of rural Virginia. This new initiative will complement the existing Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Indoor Plumbing Program’s efforts in rural Virginia by providing rehabilitation to homeowners in need of repairs beyond septic or sewer systems.

“I’m pleased to announce these grants, which will improve existing affordable housing in rural Virginia,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Rehabilitation assistance for housing occupied by low- and moderate-income homeowners in rural Virginia makes critical repairs possible that otherwise are unaffordable. Thanks to these innovative investments and DHCD’s efforts, we are able to ensure that our residents have safe, healthy housing options.”

DHCD allocated $2 million from the HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) funds for the program. Only DHCD-administered Community Development Block Grant and HOME non-entitlement areas of Virginia were eligible to apply. Entitlement areas are larger communities that receive HOME funds directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“This new, innovative program provides a needed boost to locally driven housing rehabilitation efforts in the Commonwealth’s rural communities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Low- and moderate-income homeowners who can afford a mortgage, but not costly improvements, or those on fixed incomes, with few other resources, can benefit from rehabilitation services.”

Organization/Locality Funding
James City County

 

 $350,000.00
Southside Outreach Group, Inc.

(Cumberland, Halifax & Prince Edward counties)

 

 $350,000.00
Project: HOMES

(Amelia, Charles City, Hanover and New Kent counties)

 

 $350,000.00
Henry County

 

 $350,000.00
Total Action Against Poverty

(Bath County)

 

 $320,000.00
Accomack-Northampton Regional Housing Authority

 

 $280,000.00
Total   $2,000,000.00
