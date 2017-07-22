Motorcyclist dead in accident in Augusta County

Virginia State Police Trooper S.J. Nicely Jr. is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 7:38 p.m., Friday (July 21), in the 4000 block of Rockfish Road.

A 2014 Suzuki motorcycle was southbound on Route 865 when it ran off the left side of the highway. The motorcycle struck a fence, which caused its rider to be ejected and strike a utility pole. The rider, Jesus Monroe, 32, of Weyers Cave, Va., died at the scene.

Monroe was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.