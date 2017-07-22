Motorcyclist dead in accident in Augusta County
Published Saturday, Jul. 22, 2017, 8:53 am
Front Page » Events » Motorcyclist dead in accident in Augusta County
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Virginia State Police Trooper S.J. Nicely Jr. is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 7:38 p.m., Friday (July 21), in the 4000 block of Rockfish Road.
A 2014 Suzuki motorcycle was southbound on Route 865 when it ran off the left side of the highway. The motorcycle struck a fence, which caused its rider to be ejected and strike a utility pole. The rider, Jesus Monroe, 32, of Weyers Cave, Va., died at the scene.
Monroe was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion