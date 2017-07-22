 jump to example.com

Motorcyclist dead in accident in Augusta County

Published Saturday, Jul. 22, 2017, 8:53 am

Virginia State Police Trooper S.J. Nicely Jr. is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 7:38 p.m.Friday (July 21), in the 4000 block of Rockfish Road.

policeA 2014 Suzuki motorcycle was southbound on Route 865 when it ran off the left side of the highway. The motorcycle struck a fence, which caused its rider to be ejected and strike a utility pole. The rider, Jesus Monroe, 32, of Weyers Cave, Va., died at the scene.

Monroe was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Discussion
 
