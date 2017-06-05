 jump to example.com

Money race: Northam, Perriello report fundraising, cash on hand

Published Monday, Jun. 5, 2017, 11:41 am

The two candidates for the Democratic Party nomination for governor are talking money this rainy Monday.

virginiaLt. Gov. Ralph Northam reported today that his campaign had raised $2,025,228 in the second quarter of 2017, a smidge more than the $1,873,260 raised by the campaign of former congressman Tom Perriello.

Northam had a bigger advantage in cash on hand as of the end of the reporting period on May 31: at $1,329,929, to Perriello’s $733,904.

Now, to the spins.

“Heading into the final days, our campaign has the advantage of more resources to communicate to voters, and broad support from Virginians who are fueling this campaign,” said Northam campaign manager Brad Komar. “Momentum and enthusiasm are with Lt. Gov. Northam, and we’ll be ready to take on likely Republican nominee Ed Gillespie, who continues to hug President Trump despite his disastrous first six months. Lt. Gov. Northam knows how to win statewide, and will be a brick wall against the attacks on women’s reproductive care, Virginia’s Muslim community, and working families.”

“In the primary’s closing days, the grassroots momentum is on Tom’s side,” said Julia Barnes, Perriello’s campaign manager. “From the start, Tom has committed to an accessible, next-generation campaign of harnessing social media and digital tools to reach tens of thousands of voters directly across Virginia. We’ve done that, and we have also made unprecedented investments in our organizing and field program that will help our grassroots Virginia volunteers and supporters deliver a win on June 13 and make Tom the Democratic nominee for governor of Virginia.”

Good work there on both sides.

For the entire 2017 cycle, the Northam campaign, which launched in 2015, had raised $7,465,158 as of the May 31 reporting deadline, while the campaign for Perriello, who entered the primary race in January, had raised $4,095,821.01.

Story by Chris Graham

