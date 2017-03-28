McAuliffe on Trump executive orders on the Clean Power Plan
Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement today regarding President Trump’s Executive Order rolling back the Obama Administration’s actions on climate change.
“The actions President Trump took today threaten our environment, our security and our ability to compete in the global economy. It is impossible and downright reckless to deny the science of global warming or the impact it is already having on states like Virginia. Sea level rise and extreme weather are already impacting Virginia families, businesses and key military assets like the world’s largest naval base in Norfolk. The Clean Power Plan not only provides a necessary response to the threat of climate change; it also provides a stable regulatory environment that is essential for businesses to make long-term investments and create new jobs.
“We have a choice: we can lead this fight and capitalize on the unprecedented economic potential of clean energy, or we can bury our heads in the sand and waste an opportunity to create the next generation of energy jobs. Here in the Commonwealth, we will continue to confront the impacts of climate change and support clean energy investments that will grow our economy and shape our future.”
