McAuliffe statement on offshore drilling

Governor McAuliffe released the following statement on the letter he submitted to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program.

“Revenue sharing agreement is an essential precursor to moving forward on any offshore oil and gas exploration in Virginia. President Trump’s proposal to end the revenue sharing agreement with the Gulf States is a clear indication that we cannot trust the President to give Virginia its fair share of the revenues that would result from offshore exploration. Additionally, the President’s administration is actively working to cut funding from the very agencies that would be charged with protecting Virginia’s coastal environment in the event that exploration went forward. For these reasons, I do not support including the Commonwealth of Virginia in the new review of the National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program. My administration will continue to focus on diversifying Virginia’s economy and using our precious resources in a way that benefits the people of Virginia.”

