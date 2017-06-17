McAuliffe to lead trade, marketing mission to Europe

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe will lead a 13-day trade and marketing mission to Europe from June 18-30, 2017.

The Governor will be accompanied by Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore and Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden, as well as representatives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and Virginia Tourism Corporation. The delegation will visit France, Austria, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Belgium.

The Governor and his delegation will participate in more than 75 meetings over the course of the mission. The Governor will meet with senior business executives in each country and attend the Paris Air Show, as well as promote Virginia’s desirable business location advantages and tourism assets. The delegation will also promote opportunities for Virginia agricultural products including: seafood, pork, wine, craft beverages, tobacco, produce, wood pellets, lumber, and specialty food and beverage products.

“Missions like these are a critical component of our efforts to bring new jobs and investment to the Commonwealth and to market Virginia’s world-class products, services and tourist attractions to a global audience,” said Governor McAuliffe. “With more than 550 international companies from over 55 countries calling Virginia home, I look forward to closing more deals during this mission which will create more jobs and economic opportunities for the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

In addition to one-on-one business meetings, Governor McAuliffe will host three receptions to showcase Virginia’s economic strengths, its agriculture, food and beverage assets, and great quality of life to prospective corporate investors and travelers. This mission marks the Governor’s 28th trade and marketing mission.

Virginia and the United Kingdom have a strong and robust partnership. The United Kingdom is one of Virginia’s largest export destinations, ranked 4th for overall exports of Virginia goods and services and in agriculture and forestry exports. Additionally, the United Kingdom ranks first in international employment, employing 3,039 Virginians from 2012 to 2016.

Germany is the fifth-largest market for total Virginia exports and is an important market for Virginia agriculture and forestry products. This relationship has placed Germany third in international investment and international employment from 2012 to 2016.

Switzerland is the number 3 destination for Virginia agriculture and forestry exports, led by tobacco leaf exports. Furthermore, Switzerland ranks 15th among total Virginia export destinations and 13th in international investment and employment.

Between 2012 and 2016, France ranked fifth in international investment totaling $360 million invested between 2012 and 2016. Additionally, France ranks 17th among Virginia export destinations and sixth in international employment.

Ireland ranks 12th in international employment and 15th in international investment. Additionally, Ireland ranks 53rd among Virginia export destinations.

Austria ranks 16th in international investment and 18th in international employment. Austria also ranks 48th among Virginia export destinations.

The Netherlands is the seventh-largest market for total Virginia exports and ranks 16th in international employment by country. Furthermore, the Netherlands rank 21st in international investment at $18.6 million between 2012 and 2016.

Belgium is the sixth-largest market for total Virginia exports.