Mark Warner on ODNI report on Russian interference in 2016 election

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued this statement regarding the declassified intelligence report released today confirming Russian hacking and interference during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“Today’s report is well in line with previous assessments from the intelligence community that Russian officials at the highest levels engaged in an unprecedented level of interference in our elections, and these actions had the goal of harming the candidacy of Hillary Clinton and boosting the candidacy of President-elect Donald Trump. This report demonstrates the important role of our nation’s intelligence community and the men and women who work quietly every day to keep our country safe. The strength of America’s democracy will be measured, in part, on how we respond, and the steps we take to develop a robust and proactive cyber strategy, including tools and capabilities to deter and effectively respond to future attempts by foreign actors to influence America’s democratic process.”