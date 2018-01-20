Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Jan. 22-26
Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
Amherst County
Route 29 North to 29 Business – Crew will repair pavement markings.
Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Appomattox County
Route 460– Crew will perform sign maintenance.
Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Buckingham County
Route 60 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.
Route 662 & 644 (Andersonville AHQ) – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.
Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush at various secondary route locations.
Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Campbell County
Route 460 Business, Timberlake Road – Crew will replace back plates on signals.
Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Charlotte County
Route 643 over Branch of Roanoke Creek (642-746) –Closed thru 2/2 for bridge replacement. Detour via 642 and 746.
Route 695 over Cub Creek (617 – 727) – Closed thru 5/25 for bridge replacement. Detour via 617, 40 and 727 back to 695.
Route 698, Phenix AHQ – Rural Rustic project underway.
Route 1001 – Crew will repair pavement markings.
Various – Crews will boom axe, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Cumberland County
Routes 667 & 703 – Crew will add stone on Rural Rustic Road project.
Various – Crew will cut brush, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Halifax County
Route 58 W over Lawson Creek (501-931) – Lane closures and width restriction of 11’6” for bridge work. Est. comp. 4/2018.
Route 360 over Dan River – Jan. 8 -26, weather permitting, debris removal with lane closure.
Route 677 over Polecat Creek (676-763) – Road closed thru 2/16 for bridge replacement. Detour via 676, and 360.
Pavement messages – Crew will work on maintenance and repair of messages countywide.
Bethel AHQ – Crew will apply shoulder stone at various locations.
Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will boom axe. Volens AHQ – Crew will cut right of way on secondary routes.
Various–Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.
Lynchburg
Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.)– Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures possible on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.
Odd Fellows Road –One-way traffic in effect from Perkins St. to Bradley Dr. to widen road for new interchange. Traffic can travel south; however, detour will be in place for northbound traffic (to Mayflower Dr.). Detours will last approximately 3 months.
Nelson County
Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
Pittsylvania County
Route 29, Rondo AHQ and Brosville AHQ– Crew will repair shoulders.
Routes 41 and 57 – Crew will repair pavement markings.
Route 694 over Banister River (703-1035) –Closed thru 3/9 for bridge replacement. Detour via 703, 29 and 718.
Brosville, Kentuck, and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.
Gretna AHQ – Crew will put stone at mailboxes and entrances.
Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will remove roadside debris.
Kentuck AHQ – Crew will cut limbs.
Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will apply shoulder stone on secondary routes.
Various –Crews will boom axe and respond to customers.
Prince Edward County
Route 691 – Crew will prepare for Rural Rustic project.
Various – Crew will cut brush, remove debris, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.
District-wide activities
Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges.
Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.
Line painting – Crews will address work orders/requests as weather/schedule permit.
Pipe rehabilitation – Crews will rehab/replace pipe at various locations.
